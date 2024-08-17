In pics: inaugural meeting of Chinese delegation for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Xinhua) 10:50, August 17, 2024

This photo taken on Aug .16, 2024 shows a general view at the inaugural meeting of the Chinese delegation for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. (China Disabled Persons' Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug .16, 2024 shows a general view at the inaugural meeting of the Chinese delegation for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. (China Disabled Persons' Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug .16, 2024 shows a general view at the inaugural meeting of the Chinese delegation for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Beijing, capital of China. (China Disabled Persons' Federation/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)