China's key terrestrial wild animal, plant species see steady growth amid better ecological environment

Xinhua) 10:40, March 04, 2026

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- China now effectively conserves more than 80 percent of its nationally protected wild terrestrial animal and plant species, following marked improvement in the quality of wildlife habitats, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration announced on Tuesday.

The overall populations of China's wild fauna and flora are showing a steady upward trend, according to the administration. Latest monitoring data indicates that wild populations of flagship species, including giant pandas, snow leopards and Siberian tigers, have kept growing.

Wild populations of endangered plant species have also recorded notable recoveries. The number of Abies beshanzuensis in the wild has exceeded 4,000 individuals, while Manglietiastrum sinicum has grown to 15,000 individuals. The population of Paphiopedilum purpuratum has also increased to more than 200 individuals.

Looking ahead to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the administration said it will launch a series of key wildlife conservation projects and advance international cooperation regarding giant panda conservation and wildlife treaty compliance, in a bid to promote the high-quality development of wildlife conservation in China.

