China's ecological transition gains momentum, contributes to global climate action

11:25, December 06, 2025 By Xinhua writer Wu Qiong ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's ecological transition has gained momentum across social and economic sectors, making significant contributions to global climate action, officials said on Friday.

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Li Gao, vice minister of ecology and environment, noted that China has in recent years implemented robust measures which have yielded remarkable achievements in addressing climate change, including optimizing its energy and industrial structures, promoting energy conservation and improving energy efficiency.

By adhering to the national carbon-peaking and carbon-neutrality strategy, tangible progress has been made across multiple fronts, including policy systems, energy transition and green, low-carbon industries, according to Wang Shancheng, an official of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Data from the NDRC shows that China has built the world's largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system. And, amid efforts to advance a large-scale equipment-renewal program and promote the green, low-carbon upgrading of key industries, the scale of the country's green, low-carbon sector has reached approximately 11 trillion yuan (about 1.56 trillion U.S. dollars).

In the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, China's annual production and sales volumes have both exceeded 12 million units, maintaining the country's position as the global leader for 10 consecutive years. The number of NEVs in use in China accounts for more than half of the global total, the data shows.

"China is a steadfast actor and key contributor to global green development," Li said. "Through its own efforts, China provides high-quality, low-cost green and low-carbon products to the world and offers assistance to other developing countries."

In September, China unveiled its new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), setting ambitious goals for 2035, including reducing economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions by 7 percent to 10 percent from peak levels, as well as increasing the share of non-fossil fuels in China's total energy consumption to over 30 percent, and expanding the installed capacity of wind and solar power sixfold from 2020 levels.

Li, who led the Chinese delegation to the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change last month in Belem, Brazil, said that the updated NDCs have been widely recognized by all parties and incorporated into the conference's decision, playing a leading role in joint global efforts to combat climate change.

Li noted that China is expected to peak its carbon emissions by the end of the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030). Efforts will focus on implementing the carbon control system, accelerating the construction of a new energy system and a comprehensive resource-conservation system, and developing new quality productive forces, he added.

Responding to media inquiries on the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) in China and its implications for the power system, National Energy Administration (NEA) official Ren Yuzhi said that the surge in energy demand driven by computing power presents both challenges and opportunities for the advancement of the country's power system.

Specifically, it facilitates efforts to optimize the energy structure by incorporating more clean energy to meet power needs, and promotes innovations in power system operation models, Ren said.

Asked about China's nuclear power technology and its safety standards, Ren said China's nuclear power will be developed in a safe and orderly manner, adding that efforts will be made to explore the integrated application of nuclear power across multiple sectors, raise the proportion of nuclear power in the energy mix, thereby meeting the energy needs of economic and social development while contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions in the energy sector.

China has emerged as one of few nations globally to boast a complete nuclear power industrial system, with 59 nuclear power units currently in commercial operation and 53 approved for construction on the Chinese mainland, data from the NEA shows. Its total installed nuclear power capacity has reached 125 million kilowatts, securing the world's top position.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)