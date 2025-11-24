Once-degraded SW China lake sees record bird diversity after ecological boost

CHENGDU, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The number of bird species at Qionghai Lake in the city of Xichang in southwest China's Sichuan Province has reached a record high of 310 this year, with a growing number of migratory birds becoming permanent residents thanks to improved ecological conditions, local authorities said on Sunday.

The Qionghai National Wetland Park conservation center reported the increase -- attributing it to enhanced environmental restoration and reduced human disturbance. Yang Jun, a senior engineer with Xichang's forestry and grassland bureau, said that seven migratory species, including the Eurasian coot, white-breasted waterhen and Asian openbill, have now settled as residents.

Monitoring data showed that the lake had hosted 120 bird species in 2014, with the figure rising to 302 by 2024 before hitting the current total of 310. Among these species, five are first-class and 47 second-class nationally protected birds -- including rare species like the purple swamphen and Chinese merganser, which are thriving at this lake.

Qionghai Lake, Sichuan's second-largest inland lake, faced severe degradation from the 1960s to 1990s due to land reclamation, shrinking its size and slashing the number of bird species there to just over 20. Recent conservation efforts, such as projects to restore lakeside zones, relocate more than 50,000 residents and create 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of wetlands -- have revived over 30 kilometers of natural shorelines.

Bird-watchers have noted expanded habitats and increased diversity in this area, with Qionghai now listed among Sichuan's top bird-watching sites. China, a key migratory corridor with four out of nine major global flyways, has established more than 2,200 wetland protected areas and 82 internationally important wetlands -- maintaining stable wetland coverage amid international environmental commitments.

