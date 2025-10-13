Father and son devoted over 30 years to protecting the Yunnan golden hair monkeys

Yu Jianhua (far left) is on patrol in the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo/Zeng Zhihui)

In the primeval forests of southwest China's Yunnan province, at altitudes between 2,500 and 4,700 meters, lives a rare and enchanting species - the black-and-white snub-nosed monkey, also known as the Yunnan golden hair monkey. With its distinctive upturned nose, pink lips, and large, expressive eyes, it is known as the "elf of the snowy mountains" and is one of the most endangered primates in the world.

From the earliest efforts to locate and observe these elusive animals, to initiatives in habitat restoration, scientific monitoring, and routine patrols, Chinese conservationists have spent decades advancing the species' recovery.

In Xiangguguqing, part of the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve located around 3,000 meters above sea level, even young hikers struggle with the altitude. Yet 70-year-old Yu Jianhua continues his patrols through the mountainous terrain.

Once regarded as the top hunter in Tachen township of Weixi Lisu autonomous county in Diqing Tibetan autonomous prefecture, Yunnan province, Yu gave up hunting at age 45 to become a forest ranger. His son, Yu Zhonghua, later returned from migrant work to join him. Together, they have spent over 30 years protecting the Yunnan golden hair monkey.

Today, weekend visitors to Xiangguguqing might glimpse the monkeys foraging quietly in the forest, while tourists observe from a respectful distance - a picture of harmony between humanity and nature. "Thirty or forty years ago, even we struggled to spot them, let alone tourists," Yu Jianhua recalled.

The turning point came in 1983 with the establishment of the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve. Recruited by the county forestry bureau, Yu Jianhua's first assignment was to find the monkeys - no small task in such vast, rugged terrain. He crossed countless ridges and rivers, dismantled traps, and rescued injured wildlife along the way.

Yu Zhonghua installs an infrared camera for wildlife monitoring in the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo provided by Yu Zhonghua)

"It was April 1995 when I began searching. I didn't see a monkey troop until March 1996 - more than a year later, and even then from about a kilometer away," Yu Jianhua said.

Still too distant for meaningful observation, Yu persisted. It took nine more years to gain the monkeys' trust. By 2005, he was able to approach within ten meters.

"Once I could see what trees they roosted in, what they ate, how they groomed each other, I finally understood how to create the right conditions for scientific protection," he explained.

With his continued presence, additional monkey troops began settling in Xiangguguqing. By 2008, several family groups had established themselves, enabling long-term research and education efforts.

Inspired by his father, Yu Zhonghua also joined the conservation effort. "I wanted to understand what kept him here all these years," he explained.

At its core, the answer was simple: love. Despite daily treks spanning dozens of kilometers and foraging for wild vegetables, father and son viewed their work as an outdoor adventure.

Photo shows Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys in the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan province. (Photo/He Xinming)

Initially, the younger Yu simply followed in his father's lead-tracking footprints and identifying droppings. Over time, he developed a deep interest in local biodiversity, filling photo albums with rare species. When he encountered unfamiliar plants or animals, he turned to books and local knowledge. Through self-study, he learned the scientific names of many species and became known as a "local expert."

Building on his father's legacy, Yu Zhonghua expanded the scope of work to include population monitoring, biodiversity surveys, and community co-management. In 2013, he joined the Tachen management station of the Baima Snow Mountain Nature Reserve, where he now trains rangers using practical experience and scientific methods.

Their long-term observations have generated valuable data for researchers, shedding light on previously unanswered questions.

Over the past decade, the Xiangguguqing monkey troop has welcomed nearly 150 newborns. While the troop's size remains stable at 50-70 individuals, growth is managed carefully. "When numbers exceed 70, we have to split the troop to maintain balance," Yu Zhonghua explained.

Rangers spend entire days in the forest, tracking individual monkeys to ensure successful integration into new groups. So far, more than 80 monkeys have adapted to these new arrangements. Nationally, the population of Yunnan golden hair monkeys has grown from around 1,000 to 1,500 in 1996 to nearly 4,000 today.

With new video monitoring systems, Yu Zhonghua can now observe the monkeys from his office. "But field visits remain essential. Only in the forest can you truly understand what's happening," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)