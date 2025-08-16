Chinese premier urges efforts to write new chapter in building ecological civilization in new era

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends the opening ceremony of the National Ecology Day main event and a symposium on putting the concept that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" into practice, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday stressed the need to firmly establish and implement the concept that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" and urged efforts to write a new chapter in the building of ecological civilization in the new era.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the National Ecology Day main event and at a symposium on putting this concept into practice.

Li said that this important concept provides scientific guidance for the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature. It offers Chinese ideas and solutions, and makes Chinese contributions for global sustainable development and building of ecological civilization.

China's economic and social development has entered a high-quality development stage of accelerating green and low-carbon transformation, and it is imperative to unswervingly follow the path of giving priority to ecological conservation and pursuing green development, he said.

Efforts should be made to enhance the diversity, stability and sustainability of ecosystems and solidly promote the green and low-carbon transformation of industries, Li said, adding that it is crucial to innovate the systems and mechanisms for ecological civilization.

"We should join hands with all parties to protect the ecological environment, address climate change and jointly promote global sustainable development," he said.

Efforts should be made to mobilize the whole society to take active action and work together to build a Beautiful China, making greater contributions to jointly building a clean and beautiful world, he said.

Officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the local governments of Beijing and Zhejiang, as well as experts, scholars and representatives of international organizations, delivered speeches at the symposium.

