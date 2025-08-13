Home>>
Ecology in action: Beijing's Changping district home to a variety of bird species
(People's Daily Online) 08:51, August 13, 2025
In recent years, as the ecological environment in Beijing's Changping district has steadily improved, an increasing number of rare birds have chosen to inhabit and breed there.
To date, more than 300 species of wild birds have been recorded in the district, including over 60 species under national priority conservation. (Photo/Shi Jiamin)
