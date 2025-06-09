Experts laud China's leadership in promoting ecological civilization

Scholars attend the 18th International Forum on Ecological Civilization in Claremont, the United States, on June 5, 2025. The 18th International Forum on Ecological Civilization kicked off Thursday at Pomona College in the U.S. city of Claremont, as ecological experts around the world warned that mankind needs to take more drastic actions to preserve the ecological environment before it's too late. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China is a leading force promoting ecological civilization in both thinking and action, U.S. and European experts told Xinhua on the sidelines of the ongoing International Forum on Ecological Civilization.

The three-day event, which kicked off Thursday at Pomona College in the city of Claremont, California, drew more than 100 experts from around the globe to discuss theories and practices of ecological civilization, and the reforms needed in politics, economics, business, education and AI, among other fields, to promote the construction of ecological civilization.

Many experts noted that the term ecological civilization was deeply rooted in traditional Chinese culture.

"The vision of ecological civilization comes to us from China. China continues to be a leader in the globe for ecological civilization," according to Andrew Schwartz, an organizer of the forum as the executive director of the Center for Process Studies.

"I'm aware of the fact that the term ecological civilization is not actually an English term. It comes from China. So already, China has influenced the world just by adopting that kind of language," said U.S. ecological civilization scholar Clifford Cobb, a pioneer in Green GDP in the West.

Cobb noted that pushing for ecological civilization is a top-down initiative in China, spearheaded by the central government, unlike in the United States, where a strong leadership is absent in Washington.

"In the United States, if you look at the national level, no one is thinking about this kind of thing at all," he said.

Apart from ambitious goals, experts said China also impressed the world with its actions.

"When China says they want to do something green, build up infrastructure, lift people out of poverty, they do it quickly. And in the U.S. we mostly just talk about it for a couple of decades and then make very little progress," said Schwartz, adding that concrete actions by China gave him hope.

David Schwerin, author of many books including "Conscious Capitalism: Principles for Prosperity," said he had been to China nine times since 2001 and had witnessed the dramatic change in China's environment.

China's progress is the result of resolve and evolving views of both the government and the people, commented Schwerin, while expressing the hope that China's experience can help to bring other countries along.

For Attila Grandpierre, a well-known astrophysicist from Hungary, China's most impressive feat was lifting its population out of extreme poverty. "This is a world-class result, absolutely outstanding," he said.

In Grandpierre's mind, ecological civilization should be a life-centered civilization, and the enhancement of the living standard of mankind contributes to the ecological environment as a whole.

All experts agreed that promoting ecological civilization needed the concerted efforts by countries across the world.

For Schwartz, when like-minded people convene from around the world and share ideas, it's like "making music together."

"It's like an improvisational kind of music like the American Jazz, where we riff off of each other."

The forum is co-organized by the Center for Process Studies, the Institute for Postmodern Development of China, Pomona College, and the municipal government of Claremont, among others.

The International Forum on Ecological Civilization was first held in 2006.

