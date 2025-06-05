Forest ranger witnesses progress of ecological restoration in S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:40, June 05, 2025

Luo Lixiang (1st R) introduces the wetland park to visitors at the exhibition hall of the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 20, 2025.

Luo Lixiang is a ranger of the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, whose daily routine includes bird monitoring and patrolling of mangroves.

After the park was established in 2007, Luo became one of the first batch of rangers, who has witnessed the ecological changes here in the past years.

Before the establishment of the wetland park, the wetland here was destroyed seriously due to improper aquacultural development. In order to restore ecological system here, the local government launched an initiative of "returning ponds to forests". Luo actively participated in it and witnessed the former fish ponds gradually replaced by newly planted mangroves. Now the wetland park has become a paradise for birds.

In 2016, Luo detected the critically endangered bird species spoon-billed sandpiper here for the first time. Nowadays, both the species and number of birds in the wetland park have been increasing notably.

At present, Luo is not only a forest ranger, but also works as a docent to introduce the ecological value and significance of mangroves to visitors. A dear friend of the wetland and creatures living in it, Luo has earned himself a nickname as "Brother Lixiang". (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Luo Lixiang introduces birds to visitors at the exhibition hall of the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows black-faced spoonbills at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

Luo Lixiang patrols at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2025.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

Luo Lixiang monitors birds activities at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, May 30, 2025.

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows lesser sand plovers at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

Luo Lixiang (L) and his colleague patrol at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows black-faced spoonbills at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows black-faced spoonbills at the Hainan Xinying Mangrove National Wetland Park in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province.

