Years of rehabilitation turn wastelands into thriving ecosystems in E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 15:05, June 05, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Qinglong Mountain resort in Hetaoyuan Town of Juye County, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2025.

In 2015, authorities of Juye County initiated serial efforts shutting down mines and rehabilitating abandoned mining zones. Years of dedicated reforestation have since transformed wastelands and slopes into thriving ecosystems. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

An aerial drone photo shows photovoltaic panels at the Qinglong Mountain resort in Hetaoyuan Town of Juye County, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Tianchi Lake scenic spot at Baihu Mountain in Hetaoyuan Town of Juye County, east China's Shandong Province, June 4, 2025.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)