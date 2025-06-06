Nine spotted seals released into waters off the coast of Dalian, China

A spotted seal is pictured before being released in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

Nine spotted seals, including 5 pups and 4 adults, were released into waters off the coast of the city of Dalian on Friday.

Having received professional wildlife reconditioning training at the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute, the seals are now adapted to the wild, capable of feeding on their own.

Under top-class national protection in China, the spotted seal is the only pinniped marine mammal to breed in Chinese waters. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Staff members prepare to release a spotted seal in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A newly released spotted seal swims in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A newly released spotted seal swims in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A released spotted seal swims in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A spotted seal is pictured before being released in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A spotted seal is pictured before being released in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A spotted seal is released in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

A spotted seal is released in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 6, 2025.

