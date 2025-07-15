We Are China

Reservoir reveals beautiful natural ecology in Guangxi

Ecns.cn) 15:05, July 15, 2025

An aerial view of Luhua Reservoir in Hezhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, shows its winding shoreline resembling a jade ribbon weaving through lush green mountains, creating a stunning ecological landscape. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Haotu)

Aerial shot captures the scenic beauty of Luhua Reservoir nestled among the verdant hills of Hezhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Haotu)

Aerial shot captures the scenic beauty of Luhua Reservoir nestled among the verdant hills of Hezhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Haotu)

Aerial shot captures the scenic beauty of Luhua Reservoir nestled among the verdant hills of Hezhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Haotu)

Aerial shot captures the scenic beauty of Luhua Reservoir nestled among the verdant hills of Hezhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Haotu)

Aerial shot captures the scenic beauty of Luhua Reservoir nestled among the verdant hills of Hezhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Haotu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)