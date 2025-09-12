Revitalizing forest communities through science and technology in the Lesser Khingan Mountains

Photo shows forests managed by the Hebei Forest Bureau. (Photo/Liu Changjian)

In late August, the early signs of autumn brought a chill to the Lesser Khingan Mountains, a forested region in northeastern China. However, inside the Songshan ganoderma cultivation workshop, managed by the Hebei Forestry Bureau under Longjiang Forest Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Heilongjiang province, the air remained pleasantly warm.

"The temperature must be maintained between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius; any higher could cause the fungus to deteriorate," explained Bai Linjin, a planting expert and one of the first specialists stationed at the Hebei Science and Technology Backyard. As he demonstrated cultivation techniques, a group of local forestry workers gathered around, observing his detailed instructions.

Worker Dai Kebao, who had worked at the Hebei Forestry Bureau for over 30 years, took notes and snapped photos. "It's reassuring to have experts teach us hands-on like this!" he remarked.

The Hebei Science and Technology Backyard, officially established in July this year, has become a new driver of ecological conservation and industrial development in the region.

"For generations, the local community relied on logging for its livelihood. When logging operations ceased, many families found themselves without a source of income," recalled Dai. Having witnessed the rise of the logging industry and its eventual decline, he understood the complex challenge of balancing forest conservation with economic stability.

This dilemma - protecting forests while ensuring a stable income - was a challenge not only for the Hebei Forestry Bureau but also for many forestry regions across the country. Dependence on traditional logging practices left the under-forest economy underdeveloped, with low-value products like mushrooms and wild vegetables fetching meager prices. Furthermore, academic research often remained detached from practical applications in the forest.

Bai Linjin (middle) demonstrates cultivation techniques to forest workers. (Photo/Liu Changjian)

Gong Qianwen, head of the Hebei Science and Technology Backyard, remembers his first visit to the region. "I witnessed local workers losing half of their ganoderma crop due to pests and diseases, simply because they lacked the knowledge to manage these issues. It was disheartening," he said. It was then that Gong recognized the importance of "translating" laboratory innovations into practical, accessible methods for forestry workers.

Established through a partnership between Longjiang Forest Industry Group, Northeast Forestry University, and Heilongjiang Ecological Engineering College on July 17, the Hebei Science and Technology Backyard is designed to directly support the forestry community.

Researchers are stationed on-site to address problems, students gain hands-on experience, and local workers acquire new skills. This integrated approach transforms research into tangible benefits for the region.

In mid-August, Bai's phone rang late at night. It was Dai, urgently seeking guidance. "Bai, what should I do? My ganoderma bags appear to be growing mold!"

Bai immediately drove more than 20 kilometers to the ganoderma shed, where he quickly diagnosed the issue - excess humidity had caused the appearance of aerial mycelium, not contamination.

"Don't worry. Ventilate the shed tomorrow and reduce watering to keep humidity below 45 percent," he advised. Bai remained on-site until 1 a.m., providing hands-on instruction in using a thermometer-hygrometer to monitor conditions.

"What sets our Backyard apart is the direct support from experts. They speak in simple terms and provide round-the-clock assistance until the issue is resolved," noted Gong. Since its inception, the backyard has brought together 37 specialists in fields ranging from ecological conservation to healthcare and edible fungi cultivation.

Songshan ganoderma, a local specialty, had long been regarded as a raw material, sold for just 60 yuan ($8.43) per kilogram. With the guidance of the Science and Technology Backyard, a development strategy has been implemented, emphasizing the creation of high-value products rather than merely cultivating raw materials.

"In the past, I grew black fungus on five mu (about 3,340 square meters) and earned a maximum of 50,000 yuan annually. Now, with the experts' advice, I'm growing ganoderma and processing it into wellness products, which will significantly increase my income," Dai said.

Wu Si, a 26-year-old PhD student in ecological civilization studies at Beijing Forestry University, joined the backyard in July. Every day, she accompanies her professors to the field, collecting data and making observations. "In class, ecological protection seemed like an abstract concept. Now I understand that protecting the environment doesn't mean doing nothing. With science and technology, forests can both thrive and support local prosperity," she said.

For Sun Tiancheng, an official with the Hebei Forestry Bureau, the true value of the backyard lies in its impact on mindsets. "We once believed that simply having the forest would ensure our livelihood. Now, we understand that forests must not only be preserved but actively nurtured. With technology, they can truly flourish," Sun said.

Moving forward, the bureau plans to integrate ganoderma cultivation, forest wellness, and eco-tourism into a comprehensive "ecology + industry" model, ensuring that more workers benefit from the advances in science and technology.

