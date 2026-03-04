Home>>
In pics: birds seen at rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines
(Xinhua) 09:27, March 04, 2026
A bird flies over a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Whiskered terns are seen at a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Birds fly over a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
A whiskered tern is seen at a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Whiskered terns are seen at a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
Whiskered terns are seen at a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)
