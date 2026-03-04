We Are China

In pics: birds seen at rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines

Xinhua) 09:27, March 04, 2026

A bird flies over a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Whiskered terns are seen at a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Birds fly over a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A whiskered tern is seen at a rice field in Bulacan Province, the Philippines, on March 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

