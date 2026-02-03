Migratory birds grace mangroves in S China's Guangxi
A large flock of migratory birds, including egrets, spotted doves, and pied avocets, are seen in the mangrove forests of Qixing Island, Shagang township, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Large flocks of migratory birds, including egrets, spotted doves, and kingfishers, were recently seen in the mangrove forests on Qixing Island, Shagang township, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
At times, the birds skimmed low over the water before soaring into the air again, forming rolling waves of movement that created a spectacular sight.
These birds have been resting in the mangroves at night and foraging on the mudflats at dawn since the start of this winter, according to an executive of the mangrove resources conservation center of Hepu county.
From September to March each year, large numbers of migratory birds inhabit the mangrove wetlands of Hepu. So far, more than 160 bird species have been recorded thanks to the improving coastal ecology, vast tidal flats, and rich natural resources, the executive noted.
A large flock of migratory birds, including egrets, spotted doves, and pied avocets, are seen in the mangrove forests of Qixing Island, Shagang township, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
A migratory bird takes flight at sunset over the coastal mangroves on Qixing Island, Shagang township, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Photo shows migratory birds resting and feeding in the lush mangrove forests of Qixing Island, Shagang township, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
A migratory bird spreads its wings above the lush mangrove forests of Qixing Island, Shagang township, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
Photos
- Festive activities held as Chinese New Year approaches at Mojiaqiao Village in Hangzhou
- 'Black strawberries' selling for 600 yuan per kg spark buzz in China
- High-speed trains across China getting ready for upcoming Spring Festival travel rush
- PLA Bayi Aerobatic Team conducts training for 10th Singapore Airshow
Related Stories
- Pic story of two generations of bird guardians in China's Jilin
- Migratory cranes march about the Yangtze
- Lanzhou uses acoustic technology to monitor, protect birdlife
- Bridge over Yangtze River sets up enclosed noise barrier to protect birds
- Migratory birds seen at Donggu Lake in Hunan, C China
- Nanchang Five Stars Siberian Cranes Sanctuary in China's Jiangxi sees peak wintering season for migratory birds
- City park attracts migratory birds for wintering in Chuzhou, China's Anhui
- Rare migratory black-capped kingfisher spotted at lake in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian
- Migrant birds seen at Poyang Lake in Hukou County, China's Jiangxi
- Legal efforts bolstered to protect wild birds
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.