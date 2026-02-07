Nauru's president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people

SYDNEY, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Nauru's President David Adeang has recently extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people and looked forward to continuing bilateral cooperation to promote peace, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.

In a video message, Adeang extended warm greetings to the Chinese people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Horse.

He said that the horse, a symbol of strength, vitality, progress, and perseverance, reflects the enduring spirit of cooperation that characterizes the friendship between Nauru and China.

"It reminds us of the importance of moving forward together with determination and mutual respect," he added.

Adeang said that Nauru reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle.

"We look forward to continuing our cooperation to promote peace, sustainable development, and shared prosperity for our peoples," he said.

