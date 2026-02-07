Nauru's president extends Spring Festival greetings to Chinese people
SYDNEY, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Nauru's President David Adeang has recently extended Spring Festival greetings to the Chinese people and looked forward to continuing bilateral cooperation to promote peace, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.
In a video message, Adeang extended warm greetings to the Chinese people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Horse.
He said that the horse, a symbol of strength, vitality, progress, and perseverance, reflects the enduring spirit of cooperation that characterizes the friendship between Nauru and China.
"It reminds us of the importance of moving forward together with determination and mutual respect," he added.
Adeang said that Nauru reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle.
"We look forward to continuing our cooperation to promote peace, sustainable development, and shared prosperity for our peoples," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese, Nauruan presidents hold talks for 1st time since resuming ties
- International community's prevailing consensus on upholding one-China principle will become more solid
- Full Text: Joint Communique on the Resumption of Diplomatic Relations Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Nauru
- China, Nauru resume diplomatic relations
- Quick View: One-China principle is prevailing international consensus
- Seeking to restore diplomatic ties with China right choice independently made by Nauru: spokesperson
- Commentary: Nauru's decision to uphold one-China principle in line with trend of the times
- Nauru makes right decision: China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.