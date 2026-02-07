Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games: curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 matches
Julie Zelingrova of the Czech Republic competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 match between the Czech Republic and Britain of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Kim Seonyeong and Jeong Yeongseok (R) of South Korea compete during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 match between South Korea and Switzerland of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Jennifer Dodds of Britain competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 match between the Czech Republic and Britain of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Kim Seonyeong of South Korea competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 match between South Korea and Switzerland of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Kim Seonyeong of South Korea competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 match between South Korea and Switzerland of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Brett Gallant of Canada competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin session 4 match between Canada and Italy of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)
Photos
