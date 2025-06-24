Kirsty Coventry takes over IOC presidency

IOC President Kirsty Coventry speaks during a president handover ceremony at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

LAUSANNE, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry took over the presidency of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from Thomas Bach on Monday during a handover ceremony at the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 41-year-old former Olympic swimming champion made history by becoming the first woman and the first African to lead the 131-year-old global sports body. Her presidential term is eight years, with the possibility of seeking a four-year extension.

During her first speech as IOC President, Coventry praised the Olympic Movement as "a platform to inspire, a platform to change lives, and a platform to bring hope."

"I can't believe that in 1992 when I had the dream of going to the Olympic Games and winning a gold medal for Zimbabwe, that I'd be standing here with all of you, getting to make those dreams come true for more young people around the world," she said.

Coventry secured the presidency in a decisive first-round vote during the 144th IOC Session on March 20, receiving 49 votes out of 97 ballots cast to defeat six other candidates.

Coventry (L) receives the key from outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach during a president handover ceremony at Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

A seven-time Olympic medalist for Zimbabwe, including two golds, Coventry is one of Africa's most decorated athletes. She has been an IOC member since 2013 and previously chaired the IOC Athletes' Commission, playing a key role in advocating for athletes' rights and welfare.

Coventry has also served as Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts, and Recreation since 2018.

Outgoing President Bach, who will maintain contact to the IOC as honorary president, expressed full confidence in the Olympic Movement's under Coventry. "With Kirsty Coventry, the Olympic Movement will be in best of hands."

The German also paid tribute during the handover to IOC founder Pierre de Coubertin, whose tomb lies nearby.

"Today is a day of gratitude. Today is a day of confidence. Today is a day of joy," Bach stated. "There are many emotions I feel in this moment - but most of all, I feel gratitude. Gratitude, above all, to our beloved founder Pierre de Coubertin... To him we owe everything."

Bach added: "I am sure, he is watching us today from his Olympic heights, with that familiar smile, and that he feels content to see his - our - Olympic Movement flourishing, true to his vision and more relevant than ever."

