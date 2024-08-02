Manufacturer of media backpacks for Beijing 2008 Olympic Games sees surging orders during ongoing Paris Olympics

People's Daily Online

In the workshop of Xiangxing Group, a bag and luggage manufacturer located in Fuqing city, a county-level city administered by Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, production was in full swing to meet increasing market demand.

Production is in full swing in the workshop of Xiangxing Group, a bag and luggage manufacturer located in Fuqing city, a county-level city administered by Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 29. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Xiangxing Group gained widespread attention after a video about a Beijing 2008 Olympic backpack still in use during the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games becoming a trending topic on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Founded in 1992, Xiangxing Group specializes in research and development, design, production, and sales of bags and luggage.

With three industrial parks, 12 production plants, and 161 luggage production lines, the company primarily focuses on exporting its products overseas.

Livestreaming anchors of Xiangxing Group hold a livestreaming session to promote and sell products of the company on July 29, 2024. As a supplier of media backpacks for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the company sees surging orders during the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)

The video that went viral showcases a Spanish journalist carrying a backpack for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. He said that it has been his faithful companion for 16 years, and that it is the “greatest backpack of all time.”

In the past few days, Xiangxing Group has witnessed a remarkable surge in orders, both domestically and internationally.

The company has worked to embrace the viral moment, starting a livestream broadcast to maintain and continue building the brand’s new-found popularity.

Luggage and bags have long been a strong product of Fujian Province. According to Fuzhou Customs, in the first half of this year, Fujian’s luggage and bags exports reached 12.87 billion yuan (about $1.78 billion), marking a 13.6 percent year-on-year growth.

A staff member showcases a media backpack for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the exhibition hall of Xiangxing Group, on July 29, 2024. As a supplier of media backpacks for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the company sees surging orders during the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Fujian’s luggage and bags enjoy robust sales in over 100 countries and regions around the world. In the first half of this year, Fujian’s luggage and bag exports to its largest growing market, ASEAN member countries, reached 3.83 billion yuan, representing a 97.6 percent year-on-year increase and accounting for 29.8 percent of Fujian’s total luggage and bag exports during the same period.

Today, the luggage industry faces intense competition. Xiangxing Group plans to seize the Olympic opportunity to accelerate brand building and market expansion. They will improve the practicality, durability, and design of their products to better meet market demands and continue bringing Fujian luggage to the world.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)