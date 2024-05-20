Bach appointed honorary professor of Shanghai University of Sport

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach answers media at a press conference in media center of the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 19, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

SHANGHAI, May 19 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has been appointed honorary professor of the Shanghai University of Sport here on Sunday.

Bach attended the ceremony on campus during his visit in Shanghai for the Olympic Qualifier Series, and shared a keynote with students, teachers and other guests.

"Shanghai University of Sport plays a very important role in supporting the Olympic Values and education. I would like to thank very much of the Chinese Olympic Committee and all the corporation and the support to establish this," Bach noted.

"You are bringing the Olympic Values of excellence, respect, peace and solidarity to the next generation of athletes, coaches, educators and professionals. You're promoting these ideas of sport in society and bring them to life," he added.

"Many students of our university are volunteering at the Olympic Qualifier Series here in Shanghai. I met some of them at the hotel and at the venue. It was heart-warming experience with their enthusiasm and dedication."

Gao Zhidan and Yu Zaiqing, president and vice president of the Chinese Olympic Committee, IOC vice president Ser Miang NG and IOC members Li Lingwei and Zhang Hong also attended the ceremony.

The IOC chief then visited the China Table Tennis College and the Institute of Olympic Studies and Research, communicating with young athletes and students as well as experiencing the table tennis robot.

Running from May 16 to 19 in Shanghai and from June 20 to 23 in Budapest, the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series will host 464 athletes in BMX freestyle cycling, breaking, skateboarding, and sport climbing, with over 150 quota places up for grabs at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

