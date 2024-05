French school students try out Olympic sports ahead of Olympic Qualifier Series in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 16:47, May 16, 2024

Nine students from Shanghai French School visited the city's Huangpu Riverside Urban Park on May 7 to try popular sports such as skateboarding and BMX ahead of the Olympic Qualifier Series, which runs from May 16 to 19 in Shanghai and Budapest from June 20 to 23.

(Video source: City news service; text compiled by Liu Haozhe)

