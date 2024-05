Preparations made for Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:36, May 16, 2024

A staff prepares at the sport climbing gear zone prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympic Games are seen at an official store prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

A man experiences skateboarding at the park prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the BMX freestyle competition site prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

A skateboarder practises prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Skateboarders practise prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Skateboarder Zhang Yan of China practises prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Skateboarders practise prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Staff pose for photograph at information desk of media center prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Skateboarders practise prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Skateboarder Yosozumi Sakura (1st L) of Japan poses with fans prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Skateboarder Yosozumi Sakura of Japan gets her video shots prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

A skateboarder practises prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Skateboarders Zhang Yan (C) and Zheng Haohao (R) of China talk with coach Wang Chongtian at a training break prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the skateboarding competition site prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Volunteers pose for photograph at the park prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A BMX cyclist practises prior to the Olympic Qualifier Series Shanghai in east China's Shanghai, May 15, 2024. The Olympic Qualifier Series for BMX freestyle, skateboarding, breaking and sport climbing will be held in an urban park at the Huangpu Riverside from May 16 to 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)