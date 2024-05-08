Paris 2024 unveils official theme music

PARIS, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The official theme music of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, entitled "Parade", will be performed on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., during the arrival ceremony of the Olympic flame in Marseille.

Victor le Masne, composer of the official theme music, has also been chosen as musical director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the two Games.

"I am honored and excited to contribute to the unforgettable experience of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games as composer of the official theme music and musical director of the ceremonies," said Le Masne.

"My goal is to create an original soundtrack that will not only accompany the most memorable moments of these historic Games, but will also remain etched in the memories of all generations."

Paris 2024 organizers described the theme music, which subtly blends symphonic and electronic sounds, embodies the dynamic and universal spirit of the Paris 2024 Games.

It will be played live by the Marseille orchestra from the Palais du Pharo, marking the start of the Games celebrations in France.

"Victor le Masne brilliantly brings to music all the magic of the Paris 2024 Games by combining both the values of sport and the ambition of Paris 2024 to set the rhythm for the coming months," said Tony Estanguet, president of Paris 2024.

The theme music, which will be played throughout the Olympic and Paralympic Games, was recorded with the French National Orchestra as well as the Choir and Masters of Radio France, and will be adapted into a variety of versions with evolving sounds and rhythms depending on the occasion.

The 42-year-old Le Masne has also previously collaborated with Paris 2024 at the handover ceremony between the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games with a brilliant re-orchestration of 'La Marseillaise' performed by the French National Orchestra.

The Olympic flame has reached Marseille, just outside the old port, amid tight security in the late morning of Wednesday.

After a six-hour coastal parade and a series of artistic performances and exhibitions, Florent Manaudou, France's 2012 Olympic men's 50m freestyle swimming champion, will bring the Olympic flame to land shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The torch relay will start on Thursday with former Marseille football club's players, Jean-Pierre Papin, Didier Drogba and Basile Boli, as well as French basketball legend Tony Parker, among the torchbearers.

More than 10,000 people will take part in the torch relay before the flame reaches Paris and is installed near the Louvre, in the Jardin des Tuileries.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will take place on the River Seine on July 26.

