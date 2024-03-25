China secures Paris women's epee berth with World Cup silver

Xinhua) 10:57, March 25, 2024

Sun Yiwen (R) celebrates with her teammates after China secures an Olympic berth in the women's epee team at the FIE Women's Epee World Cup in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province on March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

China took silver at the FIE Women's Epee World Cup and secured a women's epee team berth at the Paris Olympics.

NANJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- With a team silver at the 2024 FIE Women's Epee World Cup in Nanjing on Sunday, China secured a women's epee team berth as well as three individual spots at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

As the final qualification event for women's epee at the Paris Olympics, both Hong Kong of China and China, who ranked eighth and ninth prior to the event, were set to vie for an Asia and Oceania quota place in Nanjing.

Consisting of Tokyo Olympic champion Sun Yiwen and three youngsters Tang Junyao, Yu Sihan and Xu Nuo, China took on Hong Kong of China, led by world No. 1 Vivian Kong Man Wai, in last 16.

China led from the very beginning en route to a 45-33 victory to face old rival South Korea in the quarterfinal, in which China overcame a slow start and survived a late scare to win 45-43.

Chinese fencers Yu Sihan, Xu Nuo, Sun Yiwen and Tang Junyao (L to R) pose for photos at the award ceremony. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Despite losing to Italy in the final, a second place finish was still enough for China to outscore Hong Kong of China and qualify for the women's epee team event at the Paris Olympics. Three athletes who participate in the team event in Paris will also qualify for the corresponding individual event.

"Finishing second is a huge encouragement for us, especially in the final qualification event before the Paris Olympics," Sun said afterwards. "Not only did we get the Olympic tickets, it also gives us hope to fight for Olympic gold."

Wang Haibin, head coach of China's fencing team, noted that the result in Nanjing has paved the way for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"We have been testing and adjusting our women's epee squad in this Olympic cycle. There were some difficulties, but we believed in ourselves," Wang said. "Sun has been a role model, and the youngsters deserved the opportunities."

"As long as there is a one percent chance, we will give it our all. Nobody knows what will happen in Paris, but we will do our best," Wang added. ■

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)