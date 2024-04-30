IOC expects another success of Olympic merchandise on Chinese platform

Xinhua) 10:51, April 30, 2024

GENEVA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is expecting the Phryges to be as popular as Bing Dwen Dwen in 2022 among Chinese fans as official Paris 2024 branded products are sold on Tmall's Olympic Store.

A range of licensed merchandise, including toys of the Phryges, the official mascots of Paris 2024, became available on Tmall, Chinese online store of Worldwide Olympic Partner Alibaba, when Paris 2024 celebrated 100 days to go until the start of the Games.

The success of Tmall platform in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and the popularity of Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen encourage IOC to produce another campaign in China during the Paris Olympic Games.

"This is an exciting moment for all Olympic and sports fans in China, who can now connect with the Games through this official merchandise and collect their own special piece of Olympic history, such as the iconic mascot, the Phryges," said Anne-Sophie Voumard, Managing Director of IOC Television &Marketing Services, through IOC's statement on Monday.

In addition to the launch of the Paris 2024 collection, official licensed products for the Olympic Qualifier Series event in Shanghai will also be available on Tmall.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)