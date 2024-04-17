Countdown clock for Paris 2024 Olympic Games seen in front of Eiffel Tower

Xinhua) 10:51, April 17, 2024

This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A tourist poses for photos with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

