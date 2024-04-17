Countdown clock for Paris 2024 Olympic Games seen in front of Eiffel Tower
This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
This photo taken on April 16, 2024 shows a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A tourist poses for photos with a countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympic flame for Paris 2024 Summer Games lit in Ancient Olympia
- China secures Paris women's epee berth with World Cup silver
- Beijing's Olympic venues thrive year-round after bustling winter season
- Russia's appeal against suspension by International Olympic Committee dismissed
- Olympic Museum reopens to public in Beijing
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.