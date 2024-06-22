In pics: women's street preliminaries of skateboarding at Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest

Xinhua) 13:53, June 22, 2024

Roos Zwetsloot of the Netherlands competes during the women's street preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Zhang Yan of China falls down during the women's street preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

Zhang Yan of China competes during the women's street preliminaries of skateboarding at the Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest in Budapest, Hungary, June 21, 2024. (Xinhua/He Canling)

