A bird's eye view of the inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series venue in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 15:54, May 21, 2024

Shanghai's inaugural Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) was held at the Huangpu Riverside Urban Park from May 16 to 19. The inaugural OQS hosted 464 athletes in BMX freestyle cycling, breaking, skateboarding and climbing. Let's tour the urban park with a drone!

(Video source: City News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)