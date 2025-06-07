Beijing Olympic figure skating champions Sui, Han set for return next season

Xinhua) 16:17, June 07, 2025

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Olympic figure skating pairs champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong will make their competitive return next season after being named to China's roster for the 2025-2026 ISU Grand Prix series.

The Chinese Figure Skating Association announced late Friday that the Beijing 2022 gold medalists and PyeongChang 2018 silver medalists will compete in both the Cup of China and NHK Trophy events.

The decorated duo has been absent from competition since the Beijing Winter Games, during which time China's pairs skating has struggled. China failed to qualify for this year's World Championships, which doubled as an Olympic qualifier, leaving September's qualifying event in Beijing as China's final chance to secure pairs' berth for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The six-stop Grand Prix series will begin in France on October 17, with the Cup of China scheduled for October 24-26 in Chongqing. The circuit will then move to Canada, Japan, the United States and Finland.

China's Junior Grand Prix Final pairs champions Zhang Jiaxuan and Huang Yihang will make their senior debut this season in Finland.

In men's singles, Jin Boyang and Dai Dawei will compete at the Cup of China, with Jin also entered for NHK Trophy and Dai for Skate America. Women's skater Zhu Yi and ice dance pairs Ren Junfei/Xing Jianing and Xiao Zixi/He Linghao will also participate in the Cup of China.

