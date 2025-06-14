Chinese Olympic champion Gong to join U.S. League One Volleyball

Xinhua) 10:21, June 14, 2025

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Olympic gold medalist Gong Xiangyu confirmed on Friday her signing with League One Volleyball (LOVB) for the upcoming season, marking her first overseas club venture.

The 28-year-old opposite hitter, a key member of China's 2016 Rio Olympic and 2019 World Cup winning teams, will join the league in the United States after completing domestic duties with the Jiangsu team at this year's Chinese National Games.

"LOVB represents an invaluable opportunity to experience a new volleyball culture," said Gong. "My primary goals are skill development, broadening my perspective, and enhancing my overall performance to better contribute to the national team," Gong said.

Gong expressed deep gratitude to her long-time club, Jiangsu, where she has played since age 18 and won two Chinese volleyball league titles.

"The Jiangsu team provided the platform that launched my career and gave me the chance to be selected by the national team. Their cultivation and support also made this move possible," she acknowledged.

The three-time Olympian emphasized her enduring commitment to representing China.

"Wearing the national jersey remains my greatest honor. A lot of thanks to the Chinese Volleyball Association and national team leadership for their strong backing of this transfer."

Currently preparing for the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Hong Kong leg, Gong is also expected to compete in the World Women's Volleyball Championship, which is slated for August 22 to September 7.

LOVB, a new professional women's league in the United States, is scheduled to announce its next season's fixtures this fall.

