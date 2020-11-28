Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
China to issue commemorative coins for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

(Xinhua)    11:37, November 28, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank has decided to issue the first group of gold and silver commemorative coins for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Dec. 1.

The set consists of nine coins, all legal tender, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

All coins feature the official emblem of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on the obverse, decorated with designs of the Great Wall and snowflakes.

The reverse is inscribed with different pictures, denominations and Chinese characters reading "The 24th Winter Olympics."

One of the gold coins, which is 60 mm in diameter, contains 150 g of pure gold and has a face value of 2,000 yuan (about 304.2 U.S. dollars), with a maximum issuing limit of 1,000.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is scheduled to open on Feb. 4, 2022.

