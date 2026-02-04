Lily Unpacks | Tracing China's Olympic moments in Lausanne

(People's Daily App) 16:47, February 04, 2026

With the 2026 Winter Olympics approaching and memories of Beijing 2022 still fresh, People's Daily reporter He Jieqiong visits the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, to explore China's Olympic journey within the story of the Games.

