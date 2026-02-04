Lily Unpacks | Tracing China's Olympic moments in Lausanne
(People's Daily App) 16:47, February 04, 2026
With the 2026 Winter Olympics approaching and memories of Beijing 2022 still fresh, People's Daily reporter He Jieqiong visits the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, to explore China's Olympic journey within the story of the Games.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Kirsty Coventry takes over IOC presidency
- Chinese Olympic champion Gong to join U.S. League One Volleyball
- Beijing Olympic figure skating champions Sui, Han set for return next season
- Let's celebrate Olympic spirit, not gold medals
- Sino-French trade's 'Olympic dividend'
- Chinese shuttlers dominate mixed doubles, hosts' Marchand bags 4th swimming gold
- Manufacturer of media backpacks for Beijing 2008 Olympic Games sees surging orders during ongoing Paris Olympics
- Chinese sports enthusiasts celebrate Olympic Day, embrace Paris Olympics
- In pics: women's street preliminaries of skateboarding at Olympic Qualifier Series Budapest
- Sports exports surge with approach of Paris Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.