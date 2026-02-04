Trending in China | Rhythms of the 24 solar terms: Beginning of Spring

(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 04, 2026

Beginning of Spring, or Lichun in Chinese, marks the traditional start of spring and falls on February 4 this year. It is the first of the 24 solar terms in China's ancient calendar. As temperatures gradually rise, the season signals renewed activity in nature, with increased rainfall and the awakening of life after winter.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

