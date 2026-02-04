Trending in China | Rhythms of the 24 solar terms: Beginning of Spring
(People's Daily App) 16:37, February 04, 2026
Beginning of Spring, or Lichun in Chinese, marks the traditional start of spring and falls on February 4 this year. It is the first of the 24 solar terms in China's ancient calendar. As temperatures gradually rise, the season signals renewed activity in nature, with increased rainfall and the awakening of life after winter.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring aroma: Children embrace springtime joy
- Beijing City Walk: Where ancient poems bloom in springtime
- Beauty of Seasons: Qingming
- Peach blossom tourism, cultural festival kicks off in Nyingchi, China's Xizang
- Qingming Festival holidays set to boost 'spring economy'
- Spring scenery across China
- Spring scenery across China
- People enjoy spring blossoms across China
- Spring scenery across China
- People enjoy spring across China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.