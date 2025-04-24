Beijing City Walk: Where ancient poems bloom in springtime

16:32, April 24, 2025 By Zhang Wenjie, Cai Hairuo, Elena Davydova, Chang Sha ( People's Daily Online

Step into Beijing this spring, where centuries-old poems come to life amid the city's breathtaking beauty. This video captures the seasonal transformation of the capital, where classic Chinese verses — familiar to households nationwide — perfectly describe the awakening city.

This special feeling is why people still love Chinese poetry today. Walk Beijing's pathways to witness spring's vibrant charm bring ancient poems to life.

