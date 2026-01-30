Lashihai wetland park: A vital haven for migratory birds in SW China's Yunnan
Photo shows migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)
The Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, has welcomed tens of thousands of wintering migratory birds, during the winter.
As a key stopover and wintering site along the western route for migratory birds in China, the Lashihai wetland park provides habitat for a large number of migratory birds, including black-necked cranes. Since its establishment as a nature reserve in 1998, the wetland has seen the number of bird species rise from 57 to 341, while the population of wintering migratory birds has grown from roughly 25,000 to between 80,000 and 100,000.
Photo shows migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)
Photo shows migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)
Staff members feed migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)
Photo shows migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Han Xuehai)
Photo shows migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Han Xuehai)
Photo shows migratory birds at the Lashihai wetland park in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Han Xuehai)
