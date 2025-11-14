Glossy ibis seen at S China's Haiwei National Wetland Park again

A glossy ibis flies over a herd of herons at the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

A glossy ibis has recently been sighted at the park, marking the second consecutive year of glossy ibis visiting here.

A total of 13 glossy ibises, a first-class protected species in China, was recorded at the Haiwei National Wetland Park last year, setting a new record for the number of glossy ibises spotted in Hainan.

A glossy ibis flies as two herons perch in the grassland at the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

A glossy ibis flies at the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

This photo shows a glossy ibis (R) and a heron at the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

A glossy ibis is pictured at the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 5, 2025. (Photo by Xue Meili/Xinhua)

