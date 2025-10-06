Haiwei National Wetland Park in China's Hainan reopens to public after ecological restoration

Xinhua) 15:29, October 06, 2025

Tourists visit the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2025. Following ecological restoration and facility construction, Haiwei National Wetland Park has recently reopened to the public. The park serves as a crucial habitat for migratory birds.

In recent years, with strengthened protection and monitoring efforts, the park has recorded 213 bird species. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A tourist takes photos at the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 3, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 4, 2025 shows a view of the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province.

Egrets fly over the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 2, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2025 shows a view of the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2025 shows a view of the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province.

Tourists visit the Haiwei National Wetland Park in Changjiang Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 2, 2025.

