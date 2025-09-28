A glimpse of int'l education cooperation in China's Hainan
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows a view of the campus of Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Students are pictured during their extracurricular activity at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Students attend a modern dance class at the Hainan International College of Minzu University of China in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)
Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A customer walks past cultural and creative products of colleges and universities at a store in Hainan Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)
A student works out at a gym of Hainan International College of Beijing Sport University in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)
A foreign teacher gives a class at the Hainan International College of Minzu University of China in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows a view of the campus of Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- World's first 2,000-volt PV certification base inaugurated in China's Hainan
- China makes progress in ensuring gender equality in education
- China delivers on education development goals for 2021-2025 period
- South China's Hainan braces for Typhoon Ragasa
- China produces 55 million university graduates over past five years
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.