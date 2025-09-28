A glimpse of int'l education cooperation in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:32, September 28, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows a view of the campus of Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students are pictured during their extracurricular activity at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students attend a modern dance class at the Hainan International College of Minzu University of China in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A customer walks past cultural and creative products of colleges and universities at a store in Hainan Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

A student works out at a gym of Hainan International College of Beijing Sport University in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

A foreign teacher gives a class at the Hainan International College of Minzu University of China in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 25, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Zheng Yue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2025 shows a view of the campus of Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students have a class at Hainan Bielefeld University of Applied Sciences in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 26, 2025. Hainan, an island pioneering innovations in international education, is now home to 18 state-approved undergraduate and higher education programs jointly operated by Chinese and overseas institutions, as well as two state-approved educational programs independently run by high-level overseas universities. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)