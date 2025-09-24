South China's Hainan braces for Typhoon Ragasa

Xinhua) 12:32, September 24, 2025

A fisherman fixates a fishing boat in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 23, 2025. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member prepares emergency tools in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 23, 2025. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Staff members reinforce trees in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 23, 2025. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Fishing boats are docked to shelter from the wind in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 23, 2025. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows ships docking at a port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Workers trim branches near wires in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 23, 2025. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A fisherman sails a fishing boat into a branch of a river to shelter from the wind in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 23, 2025. Typhoon Ragasa is expected to impact the island province of Hainan, with the provincial capital Haikou to suspend classes, ferry services, park operations, work and business activities starting later on Tuesday or Wednesday. All train services to and from the island will be canceled on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)