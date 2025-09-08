Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Hainan boosts cultural tourism

September 08, 2025

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Media Convergence Center of Baoting County)

"This festival brings even more joy than Chinese New Year," said a young man at the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival held recently in Sandao town, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province

The man and his friends pledged to reunite by the Baoting River next year to "bring back all the fun."

The festival coincides with the Qixi Festival, which falls on the seventh day of the seventh month in the Chinese lunar calendar and is commonly known as Chinese Valentine's Day.

People attend the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Media Convergence Center of Baoting County)

The event has celebrated Li and Miao ethnic traditions in Baoting for more than 20 years since starting in 2000. Recognized as one of China's top 10 cultural celebrations, the festival showcases local heritage while promoting exchanges between Hainan and Taiwan region and encouraging inter-ethnic dialogue.

This year, organizers expanded the festival's cultural tourism appeal by upgrading the main venue into a fully immersive three-day, three-night experience open to the public at no charge.

Tourism data shows the festival drew 170,200 visitors to Baoting during the three-day event, a 41 percent year on year increase from 2024. Tourist spending reached 95.13 million yuan ($13.32 million), up 56 percent from the previous year.

People attend the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Media Convergence Center of Baoting County)

In recent years, Baoting has steadily integrated culture and tourism, capitalizing on its clear waters, green mountains and rich Li and Miao cultural heritage. In 2024, the county received more than 3.69 million tourist visits, an 8.5 percent increase from the previous year, generating tourism revenue of 2.23 billion yuan, up 14.5 percent year on year.

"Most importantly, the festival has become a crucial platform for promoting ethnic unity and progress, while deepening cultural exchanges between Hainan and Taiwan region," said Lyu Yan, deputy county mayor of Baoting.

Photo shows a parade during the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

Photo shows a nighttime water performance during the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

A performer sings during the 2025 Hainan Seven Fairies Hot Spring Festival in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Niu Liangyu)

