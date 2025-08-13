Hainan's instant tax refund wins over foreign tourists

Chinese and foreign tourists shop in a duty-free mall in Haikou, south China's Hainan province, July 15, 2025. (Photo/Su Bikun)

"Before coming here, I assumed Sanya was only about sunshine and beaches," remarked Russian tourist Andrei. After spending a few days by the sea, his family headed to downtown Sanya, south China's Hainan province, for some shopping. Inside a mall, a poster advertising duty-free shopping for offshore passengers caught his eye.

"Offshore duty-free shopping applies mainly to domestic travelers departing the Hainan Island but remaining within China," explained Andrei's tour guide. "As an international traveler exiting China, you're entitled to another benefit - the departure tax refund."

"Another benefit?" Andrei became even more interested. While shopping, he picked out a pearl necklace for his wife and finally bought himself the mobile phone he had long wanted.

At checkout, the cashier reminded him, "Since your purchase exceeds 200 yuan ($27.82), you can apply for a departure tax refund." The refund threshold had been lowered from 500 yuan to 200 yuan. After issuing a tax refund application form, Andrei was directed to the mall's "instant tax refund" counter.

A staff member processed his passport and form, placing a temporary hold on his credit card: "For refunds under 20,000 yuan, you may choose immediate cash, Alipay, or WeChat Pay transfer."

"Instantly?" Andrei was surprised.

Moments after he selected a refund method, a notification popped up on his phone confirming the refund had been deposited.

"The process was faster than ordering coffee," he commented, delighted. With the refunded money in hand, he immediately bought several boxes of Hainan coconut candy.

"Remarkable! It felt like an additional discount," he observed.

Andrei's shopping experience reflects a new trend in inbound tourism in Hainan. Citizens from 85 countries can now enter Hainan visa-free, and more foreign visitors are venturing beyond traditional resort areas into the city's lively streets, exploring a wider variety of shopping and leisure options.

"Streamlined tax refund services have strong appeal for tourists," said Wu Xiaolin, an official with the Sanya Tourism Board. "Independent travelers now make up about 50 percent of Sanya's inbound visitors. They tend to be younger, stay longer, and seek unique, in-depth cultural and lifestyle experiences. Initiatives like 'instant tax refunds' and mobile payment facilitation are helping to remove barriers to spending."

A few days later at Sanya Phoenix International Airport, Andrei visited a customs verification counter for the final confirmation step. Customs officers entered his passport number into the system; his traveler details and purchase records appeared instantly on a screen. The entire verification and stamping process took less than two minutes.

"We're enhancing clearance efficiency through multilingual support and digital systems, improving overseas visitors' experiences," said an official with the customs department in Haikou, capital of Hainan province.

"From lowered refund threshold, to the instant processing and automated verification at the airport, every step has been thoughtful and efficient," Andrei said, reflecting on the convenience of his trip.

Behind these positive experiences lies Hainan's ongoing effort to improve international connectivity and inbound facilitation policies. In the first half of this year, over 208,000 travelers entered Hainan visa-free through Sanya Phoenix International Airport, accounting for 88.54 percent of all inbound visitors at that airport. Across the province, the number of inbound overnight visitors reached 652,900, up 31.7 percent year on year.

Outside the airport terminal, Sanya's glittering night skyline spread. "The charm of a place often lies in the details," Andrei told his wife. "Next time, we're staying in Hainan for a few more days."

Foreign tourists visit the Nanshan Cultural Tourism Area in Sanya, south China's Hainan province, July 23, 2025. (Photo/Chen Wenwu)

