Danzhou in S China's Hainan building a proactive, convenient business environment

People's Daily Online) 15:50, August 08, 2025

In the past, it was always the enterprises that had to "run around" to consult government departments. Now, things are very different.

Recently, in Danzhou, south China's Hainan Province, the local business environment authorities visited enterprises to carry out a targeted and efficient "proactive approval guidance" special service initiative.

Photo shows the government services center of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

In recent years, Danzhou has adopted a "convenient + proactive" service model to establish a "project manager + service team" mechanism, offering one-on-one services for projects. It has upgraded to a "respond to every enterprise call, approve with prompt answers" model, with approval teams proactively visiting companies to provide guidance. These efforts have continuously improved the business environment and enhanced enterprises' sense of gain.

The service teams prepare a customized full-process project approval service card in advance for each company. They also notify businesses early on about which tasks they can start ahead of time and what materials to prepare at each approval step—providing precise support to accelerate project implementation.

Moreover, Danzhou has launched the "23712345 enterprise service hotline" and pioneered the "enterprises place orders, government delivers" service model. In urgent or difficult situations, they handle matters with special attention and provide immediate assistance to help businesses resolve problems.

Photo shows the Yangpu international container terminal. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The business environment is the "golden calling card" of the Hainan Free Trade Port and optimizing it is an ongoing journey. Danzhou is continuously improving its business environment to create better conditions for enterprise development, aiming to build a "Convenient Danzhou" — a place where things can get done, get done quickly, get done well, and get done successfully.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)