AI resurrects Su Shi to witness Hainan's new era

People's Daily Online) 14:13, August 04, 2025

A groundbreaking story film produced by Hainan International Media Center is using artificial intelligence to digitally resurrect Su Shi (1037-1101), the renowned Chinese Song Dynasty poet and statesman, allowing the cultural icon to "witness" how Hainan – where he spent his final years in exile – has transformed into a thriving, international free trade port.

The innovative project combines advanced AI tools with creative storytelling to bridge a millennium of history. "We wanted to show how traditional Chinese culture and modern technology can create meaningful dialogue," said producer Niu Xiaomin.

Technical innovation meets cultural heritage

The production team employed AI technologies developed in China, achieving unprecedented results:

• Specialized LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) models maintained consistent details in faces, costumes and settings

• Proprietary algorithms enhanced image quality to near-cinematic quality

• An integrated AI workflow streamlined the entire creative process from script to screen

From imperial outpost to open hub

Hainan at the time of Su Shi's banishment in 1097 was considered a remote frontier. Despite difficult conditions on the island, the scholar established schools, improved agricultural techniques, and composed some of his most famous poetry.

Today, Hainan has become one of China's most dynamic and open regions, featuring:

✓ Visa-free access for citizens of 85 countries

✓ The Hainan Free Trade Port, which is entering a new phase of special customs operations in 2025

✓ The "Nanfan Agricultural Silicon Valley," which has developed over 70 percent of China's new crop varieties

✓ Wenchang Commercial Aerospace Launch Center, which benefits from zero-tariff imports on production equipment

Pioneering a new genre in digital humanities

This project breaks new ground by combining hyper-realistic AI generation with historically-informed creative writing - something truly original among Su Shi-themed digital works. "Most AI cultural projects are reconstructions. Ours is a character-driven imagination," said Associate Producer Chen Shuhuan.

As the digital Su journeys in the new Hainan as a promotional ambassador, viewers are reminded of his timeless verse: "I have no regrets about my nine deaths in the southern wilds, for this extraordinary journey has crowned my life."

(Source: HICN)

