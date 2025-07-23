Passenger, freight ferry service resumed in Qiongzhou Strait, S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 14:22, July 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows vehicles driving away from ferry ships at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Passengers disembark from a ferry ship at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2025. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A truck drives into a ferry ship at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2025. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Maritime staff work on a ferry ship at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2025. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member ties a mooring rope at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2025. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A maritime officer patrols on a ferry ship at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2025. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows trucks driving into ferry ships at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A ferry ship arrives at Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 22, 2025. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a view of Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows a ferry ship departing from Xiuying Port in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The passenger and freight ferry service in the Qiongzhou Strait has been resumed in an orderly manner as the impact of Typhoon Wipha weakens. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

