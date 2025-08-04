2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival kicks off in Haikou
People have fun at the opening ceremony of the 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 2, 2025. The 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival kicked off on Saturday here. With various activities arranged across the island, the event will last till Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
People watch a drone light show at the opening ceremony of the 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 2, 2025. The 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival kicked off on Saturday here. With various activities arranged across the island, the event will last till Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A performer interacts with kids at the opening ceremony of the 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 2, 2025. The 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival kicked off on Saturday here. With various activities arranged across the island, the event will last till Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2025 shows a performance on the water at the opening ceremony of the 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival kicked off on Saturday here. With various activities arranged across the island, the event will last till Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
People watch a drama at the opening ceremony of the 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 2, 2025. The 2025 (26th) Hainan Island Carnival kicked off on Saturday here. With various activities arranged across the island, the event will last till Aug. 31. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Photos
