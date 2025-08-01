S China's Hainan takes steps to make it easier for foreign investors to start, operate businesses

People's Daily Online) 09:34, August 01, 2025

Containers are loaded and unloaded at Yangpu port in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Is it hard for foreign investors to register a business in south China's Hainan Province? Not at all!

In recent years, Hainan has consistently made it easier for foreign investors to invest and do business by streamlining required documentation and procedures, while enhancing service quality.

By harnessing technology, Hainan has made the "Hainan e-Registration" system accessible from abroad, providing greater convenience for foreign investors to manage their business operations.

In Hainan, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents with mainland travel permits, foreigners holding China's permanent resident ID cards, overseas Chinese with passports, and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents with residence permits can all complete business registration online through the "Hainan e-Registration" platform—no additional identity documents required.

As of the end of June 2025, Hainan was home to 10,604 foreign-invested enterprises.

