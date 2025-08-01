S China's Hainan takes steps to make it easier for foreign investors to start, operate businesses
Containers are loaded and unloaded at Yangpu port in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)
Is it hard for foreign investors to register a business in south China's Hainan Province? Not at all!
In recent years, Hainan has consistently made it easier for foreign investors to invest and do business by streamlining required documentation and procedures, while enhancing service quality.
By harnessing technology, Hainan has made the "Hainan e-Registration" system accessible from abroad, providing greater convenience for foreign investors to manage their business operations.
In Hainan, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan residents with mainland travel permits, foreigners holding China's permanent resident ID cards, overseas Chinese with passports, and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan residents with residence permits can all complete business registration online through the "Hainan e-Registration" platform—no additional identity documents required.
As of the end of June 2025, Hainan was home to 10,604 foreign-invested enterprises.
Photos
Related Stories
- Hainan FTP's independent customs operation set to boost market vitality
- Passenger, freight ferry service resumed in Qiongzhou Strait, S China's Hainan
- AI-powered production line set up to sort durians in S China's Hainan
- Maritime Day events held in China's Hainan
- Lingao Lighthouse in China's Hainan named IALA "Heritage Lighthouse of the Year 2025"
- Once impoverished village in S China's Hainan thrives through tea and tourism
- China's resort airports gear up for busy summer travel season
- Agarwood industry blossoms in China's Hainan
- Comprehensive maritime emergency rescue drill held in Sansha City, China's Hainan
- Orchid industry boosts rural revitalization in Da'an, Hainan
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.