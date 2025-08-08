S China's Hainan pioneers reforms to boost business environment

People's Daily Online) 16:17, August 08, 2025

In recent years, south China's Hainan Province has continuously pursued institutional integration and innovation, making the development of a favorable business environment a core engine for driving high-quality growth, and striving to build a vibrant land full of opportunities for businesses.

Feng Yi shows reporters the latest achievements in Hainan's business environment optimization. (People's Daily Online/Mao Lei)

"If all goes well, this will become the country's first provincial-level local regulation specifically governing administrative inspections involving enterprises," said Feng Yi, director of the policy and regulations division of the Hainan Provincial Department of Business Environment Development. Feng revealed that the interim regulations on administrative inspections involving enterprises in Hainan Province, which was jointly drafted with relevant departments, has already passed its first reading by the Hainan Provincial People's Congress.

On Dec. 13, 2022, with central government approval, Hainan officially established the country's first provincial-level department of business environment development as a constituent part of the provincial government. This marked a shift in Hainan's business environment work from an ad hoc "task force" to a full-fledged "army," and its approach evolved from "tactical" to "strategic" — with a stronger focus on top-level design.

"The establishment of the Hainan Provincial Department of Business Environment Development is itself a result of institutional integration and innovation," said Ren Duanping, director of the department. Over the past two years, Hainan has issued the simplified approval regulations for the Hainan Free Trade Port, reducing locally-set business operation permits to just three items. Furthermore, 127 administrative approval items have been streamlined into a notification-and-commitment system, leading the country in terms of quantity.

"Our current motto is 'Do not disturb unless necessary, and respond promptly when needed,'" said Ren. Compared to the earlier passive approach, the establishment of the department has enabled a more proactive stance. Through measures like "one comprehensive inspection" and "efficiently handle one matter," the province has cut average visits by over 98 percent, reduced steps by about 86 percent, shortened processing times by around 88 percent, and trimmed required materials by roughly 90 percent.

"This year's focus is to consolidate more of these beneficial practices into law, placing emphasis on building a rule-of-law-based environment — and striving for more national firsts," Ren added.

