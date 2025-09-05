Cruise ship "Star Voyager" makes first visit to Sanya, S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 10:16, September 05, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2025 shows the cruise ship "Star Voyager" of Star Cruises docking at Sanya Phoenix Island International Cruise Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. The cruise ship carrying approximately 1,200 tourists from 16 countries and regions made its first visit to Sanya and inaugurated its maiden voyage on the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2025 shows the cruise ship "Star Voyager" of Star Cruises docking at Sanya Phoenix Island International Cruise Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. The cruise ship carrying approximately 1,200 tourists from 16 countries and regions made its first visit to Sanya and inaugurated its maiden voyage on the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2025 shows the cruise ship "Star Voyager" of Star Cruises about to dock at Sanya Phoenix Island International Cruise Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. The cruise ship carrying approximately 1,200 tourists from 16 countries and regions made its first visit to Sanya and inaugurated its maiden voyage on the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

Tourists of the cruise ship "Star Voyager" of Star Cruises pose for photos at Sanya Phoenix Island International Cruise Port in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 4, 2025. The cruise ship carrying approximately 1,200 tourists from 16 countries and regions made its first visit to Sanya and inaugurated its maiden voyage on the Chinese mainland. (Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)