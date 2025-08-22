Free live performance staged at Hairui cultural park in China's Hainan
Actors stage a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 20, 2025. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows a scene during a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows a scene during a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People enjoy a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 20, 2025. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
