Free live performance staged at Hairui cultural park in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:35, August 22, 2025

Actors stage a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 20, 2025. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on Aug. 20, 2025 shows a scene during a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People enjoy a live performance at Hairui cultural park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 20, 2025. The park has launched a regular night theater, staging free live performances for visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

