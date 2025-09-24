Home>>
Migratory birds bring Qinghai wetland to life in autumn
(People's Daily App) 10:52, September 24, 2025
Migratory birds have recently been spotted frolicing in the water, foraging in the shallows and singing along the shore at a wetland in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province. More than 10 species of migratory birds inhabit the area during the fall. The wetland provides a critical habitat for feeding and resting during the seasonal migration.
(Video source: Integrated Media Center of Wulan County, Qinghai Province)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young ranger dedicates himself to bird census and protection in remote wetland reserve
- Wetland restoration brings ecological, economic benefits to Lishui, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare glossy ibis returns to north China wetland after 15-year absence
- Chinese researchers quantify global wetland carbon sink
- China remains committed to int'l wetland conservation: official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.