Migratory birds bring Qinghai wetland to life in autumn

(People's Daily App) 10:52, September 24, 2025

Migratory birds have recently been spotted frolicing in the water, foraging in the shallows and singing along the shore at a wetland in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province. More than 10 species of migratory birds inhabit the area during the fall. The wetland provides a critical habitat for feeding and resting during the seasonal migration.

(Video source: Integrated Media Center of Wulan County, Qinghai Province)

